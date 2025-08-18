Citigroup Inc. Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Chewy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 519.5% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 66,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chewy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Chewy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 52,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 target price on Chewy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.67. Chewy has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $151,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,567.93. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

