Citigroup Inc. Has $6.63 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $130.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day moving average is $127.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.48. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $160.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.