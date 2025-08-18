Citigroup Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,950. The trade was a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $34.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.04.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

