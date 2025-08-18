Citigroup Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Banner Corporation $BANR

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Banner worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Banner by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Banner by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $63.72 on Monday. Banner Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Banner’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Banner from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

