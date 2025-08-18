Citigroup Inc. Has $6.79 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,456 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after buying an additional 105,754 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.77.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $127.09 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,818.24. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer bought 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,265.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

