Citigroup Inc. Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Auour Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

