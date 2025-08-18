Citigroup Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,394 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $31.15 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W cut Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

