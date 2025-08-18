Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,933 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Buenaventura Mining worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Buenaventura Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Buenaventura Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Buenaventura Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Buenaventura Mining Price Performance

Shares of BVN opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.34. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Buenaventura Mining ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 38.38% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.

About Buenaventura Mining

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

