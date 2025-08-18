Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 172.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 388.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 126.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ CALM opened at $110.65 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $126.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $1.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.