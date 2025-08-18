Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,571 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FV. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

