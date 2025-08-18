Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,539 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.36% of Harmony Biosciences worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $49,894,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after buying an additional 160,490 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,194,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,661,000 after buying an additional 238,744 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 480,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after buying an additional 124,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $200.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.37 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

