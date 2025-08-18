Citigroup Inc. Purchases 989 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $80,584,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 851.6% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 475,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 425,652 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after acquiring an additional 305,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after acquiring an additional 292,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 162,262 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DY opened at $267.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.79. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $285.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Zacks Research raised Dycom Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

