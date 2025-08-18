Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $112.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

