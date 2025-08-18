Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $252.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

