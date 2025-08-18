Citigroup Inc. Sells 161,895 Shares of Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,895 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 383.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $40.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $41.09.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,697 shares of company stock worth $1,959,862. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

