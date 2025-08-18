Citigroup Inc. Sells 49,527 Shares of Celanese Corporation $CE

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,527 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Celanese worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,681,000 after buying an additional 2,550,334 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 4,506.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,764 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 9,132.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 275,488 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Celanese by 891.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Celanese Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -0.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Celanese from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Celanese from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Celanese to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.94.

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. This represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

