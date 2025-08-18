Citigroup Inc. Sells 52,993 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 370,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,316,000 after acquiring an additional 216,118 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,517,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,770,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after acquiring an additional 675,819 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,510,000 after purchasing an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 709,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $328.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.47 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 17.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In related news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 599,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,467.82. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.