Citigroup Inc. Sells 677,775 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677,775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWB opened at $73.59 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.4098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

