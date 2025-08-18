Coastwise Capital Group LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,382 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.0% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.45 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,998,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,418,050.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

