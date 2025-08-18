Comparing GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) & LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoDaddy and LightInTheBox”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $4.57 billion 4.42 $936.90 million $5.60 26.09 LightInTheBox $231.14 million 0.09 -$2.49 million $0.10 11.85

Risk and Volatility

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than LightInTheBox. LightInTheBox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoDaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

GoDaddy has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightInTheBox has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and LightInTheBox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 17.01% 189.42% 9.68% LightInTheBox 0.63% -11.29% 2.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GoDaddy and LightInTheBox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 5 8 1 2.71 LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 0.00

GoDaddy presently has a consensus price target of $202.4286, suggesting a potential upside of 38.54%. Given GoDaddy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of LightInTheBox shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of GoDaddy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GoDaddy beats LightInTheBox on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content. The segment also offers connected commerce comprising Smart Terminal, a dual screen all-in-one Point-of-Sale system that allows customers to manage in-store inventory and product catalogs and take payments; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator that enables customers to accept all major forms of payments; and email service plans with a multi-feature web interface, and Microsoft Office 365 accounts that connects to customers’ domains. The Core Platform segment offers domain products, including primary registrations, domain aftermarket platform, and domain name add-ons, as well as GoDaddy Registry, a provider of domain name registry services; and hosting and security services comprising shared website hosting, virtual private servers, and managed wordpress hosting services, as well as security products with a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help secure customers’ online presence. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About LightInTheBox

(Get Free Report)

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also offers supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, warehouse management, local delivery, and fulfillment services, as well as engages in the product sourcing, marketing, and operation of its websites and mobile applications. The company provides its products through www.lightinthebox.com and www.ezbuy.sg, and other websites and mobile applications. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

