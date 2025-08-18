Contrasting Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) & South Bow (NYSE:SOBO)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) and South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and South Bow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group 4.26% 6.43% 4.14% South Bow N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expro Group and South Bow”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $1.71 billion 0.74 $51.92 million $0.61 17.95 South Bow $2.12 billion 2.72 $316.00 million $1.85 14.95

South Bow has higher revenue and earnings than Expro Group. South Bow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expro Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Expro Group and South Bow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 South Bow 2 8 1 2 2.23

Expro Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.16%. South Bow has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Expro Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Expro Group is more favorable than South Bow.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Expro Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Expro Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Expro Group beats South Bow on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries. Expro Group Holdings N.V. was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About South Bow

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

