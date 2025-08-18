Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,191 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,961,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,539,000 after buying an additional 7,828,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,249,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,571,000 after buying an additional 324,692 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,158,000 after buying an additional 3,412,147 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,314,000 after buying an additional 527,376 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,457,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,344,000 after buying an additional 770,255 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRBG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRBG

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,896,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,100,837.45. This represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.