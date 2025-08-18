Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 166,622 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,622 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.33% of WisdomTree worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 1,778.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WT shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.90 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In related news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 25,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $333,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,048,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,978,344.54. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

WisdomTree stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.16. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

