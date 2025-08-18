Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,076 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,810 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 113,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 308.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 123,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,611,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOUN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 5.7%

SOUN stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.57. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 73.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 216.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 111,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $1,039,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,442,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,505,544. This trade represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 117,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $1,096,804.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,346,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,602,818.80. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 913,317 shares of company stock worth $8,679,813 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.