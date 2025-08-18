Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Kforce Inc. $KFRC

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kforce were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kforce by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kforce by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kforce from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $602.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $67.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $334.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. Kforce’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

