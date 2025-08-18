Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Verra Mobility by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $5,218,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period.

VRRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

VRRM opened at $24.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Verra Mobility Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

