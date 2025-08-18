Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Kontoor Brands worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.7% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 122.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $2,365,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.3%

KTB opened at $70.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.02. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.35. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $658.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTB

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.