Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Ashland Inc. $ASH

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 190.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,266 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of Ashland worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ashland alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.34 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. Ashland’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Ashland’s payout ratio is -8.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

View Our Latest Report on ASH

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.