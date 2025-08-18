Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 69.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403,729 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 936,209 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

