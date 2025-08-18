Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,123 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Palomar were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Palomar by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palomar news, COO Rodolphe Herve sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $147,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,990.70. The trade was a 58.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.96, for a total value of $809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 392,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,551,160.48. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,102 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Price Performance

Palomar stock opened at $120.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average is $140.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.44. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $496.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.86 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.83.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

