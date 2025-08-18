Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,911 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Q2 worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Q2 by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,724,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,948,000 after acquiring an additional 378,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Q2 by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,518,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,825,000 after acquiring an additional 152,872 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after acquiring an additional 41,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,012,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,937,000 after acquiring an additional 520,649 shares in the last quarter.
Q2 Stock Performance
Shares of QTWO opened at $74.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $84.70. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,491.30 and a beta of 1.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $58,281.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,276.80. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $126,920.64. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 175,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,626,170.56. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,380 shares of company stock valued at $378,554. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
