Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

