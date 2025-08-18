Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in WD-40 Company $WDFC

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 96.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 210.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $219.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. WD-40 Company has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $292.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.