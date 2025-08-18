DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.4545.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE DOCN opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.75.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $96,111.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 294,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,542.42. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 18.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

