Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 152,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,951,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 3,989.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE:DDS opened at $514.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $447.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.06. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $533.23.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

