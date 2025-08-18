Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Receives $25.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.6667.

TRDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Entrada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Insider Transactions at Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kush Parmar sold 27,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,093,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,199,847.50. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 6,935 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,093,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,199,847.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,000 shares of company stock worth $1,782,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 32.1% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $5.27 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 92.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

