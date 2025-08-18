Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST Position Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,074,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Envista worth $294,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 7.1% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Envista by 22.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Envista by 956.8% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $779,000.

Envista Stock Performance

NVST opened at $20.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Envista Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $682.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.21 million. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

