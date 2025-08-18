Federal Signal Corporation $FSS Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Federal Signal worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Federal Signal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,609,000 after acquiring an additional 322,676 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,810,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Federal Signal by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67,716 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 691,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,915,000 after acquiring an additional 123,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Trading Down 2.7%

FSS opened at $124.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $130.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.24 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSS

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.