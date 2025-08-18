First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of First Hawaiian worth $38,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $24.50 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.84.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $217.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

