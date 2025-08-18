First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Stock Holdings Trimmed by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.83%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

