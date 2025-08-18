Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN Stock Position Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE FBIN opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

