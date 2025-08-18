Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. $FBRT Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,683.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 138.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBRT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jones Trading cut their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:FBRT opened at $11.03 on Monday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 81.24 and a quick ratio of 81.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 144.90%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

