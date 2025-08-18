Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Holdings Lifted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Generac alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $3,638,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Generac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 15,147 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Generac by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $198.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.