Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, agrowthof100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

Global X Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.0156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Wind Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Wind Energy ETF ( NASDAQ:WNDY Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 12.48% of Global X Wind Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

