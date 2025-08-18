Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $10.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Get Grifols alerts:

GRFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Grifols from $7.60 to $10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research raised Grifols to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grifols

Grifols Stock Down 0.2%

Grifols Announces Dividend

Shares of GRFS opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.56. Grifols has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Grifols’s payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 329,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 94,706 shares during the period.

About Grifols

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.