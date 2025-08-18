Head to Head Contrast: Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) and Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC)

Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC – Get Free Report) and Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brand House Collective and Lowe’s Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brand House Collective $441.36 million 0.08 -$23.13 million ($1.73) -0.86 Lowe’s Companies $83.24 billion 1.70 $6.96 billion $12.07 20.87

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Brand House Collective. Brand House Collective is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lowe’s Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

15.4% of Brand House Collective shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Brand House Collective shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Brand House Collective and Lowe’s Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand House Collective 0 0 1 1 3.50 Lowe’s Companies 1 9 16 0 2.58

Brand House Collective currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 202.01%. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus target price of $270.68, suggesting a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Brand House Collective’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brand House Collective is more favorable than Lowe’s Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Brand House Collective and Lowe’s Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand House Collective -6.06% N/A -8.47% Lowe’s Companies 8.22% -49.12% 15.07%

Risk & Volatility

Brand House Collective has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lowe’s Companies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies beats Brand House Collective on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brand House Collective

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet, and Kirkland Collection names. It also operates an e-commerce website, kirklands.com. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, renters, businesses, and government. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

