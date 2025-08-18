H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,827 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in H&R Block by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 767,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 91,075 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,639,000 after acquiring an additional 105,973 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $50.15 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 33.56%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

