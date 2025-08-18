IFP Advisors Inc Has $32.07 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 131.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 64,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,803 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 89,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 143.6% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0%

AMZN stock opened at $231.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.