Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF $EPRF Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,361 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $961,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 178.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 97,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 62,247 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81.

About Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.