Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF $EPRF Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,361 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $961,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 178.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 97,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 62,247 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $218,000.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81.
About Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF
The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.
