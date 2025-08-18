Insider Selling: BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) COO Sells 39,936 Shares of Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 39,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $12,182,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get BeOne Medicines alerts:

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, Xiaobin Wu sold 49,858 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.16, for a total value of $15,164,809.28.

On Monday, June 23rd, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,363 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $354,380.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Xiaobin Wu sold 630 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $158,048.10.

On Monday, June 16th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,543 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $409,697.36.

On Friday, June 6th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,934 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.15, for a total value of $489,592.10.

BeOne Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ ONC opened at $321.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of -185.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.72. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $170.99 and a 1-year high of $321.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BeOne Medicines ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BeOne Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on BeOne Medicines from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BeOne Medicines from $321.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BeOne Medicines from $313.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BeOne Medicines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeOne Medicines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeOne Medicines

(Get Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeOne Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeOne Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.